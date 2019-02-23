English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JKPCC Authorises Party High Command to Finalise Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls
The meeting discussed threadbare the election-related issues with regard to the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state and preparations of the party for the electoral exercise, a party spokesman said.
Picture for representation.
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday held separate meetings to discuss the poll strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.
The party also passed a resolution authorising the high command to finalise the candidates for the six parliamentary seats from the state, a spokesman of the party said.
He said the meeting of the coordination committee of the pradesh Congress, chaired by secretary AICC co-incharge Jammu and Kashmir Sudhir Sharma and attended among others by state president G A Mir, lasted over three hours.
The meeting discussed threadbare the election-related issues with regard to the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state and preparations of the party for the electoral exercise, the spokesman said.
He said the meeting also discussed the Congress' strategy to highlight the "failures" of the BJP government at the Centre at various fronts, especially the "worst ever" security situation and rise in the militancy in the state.
"The meeting chalked out various programmes and to activate the party cadre at various levels to prepare the party for the forthcoming elections," the spokesman said.
Later, a meeting of the election committee of the pradesh Congress was held under the chairmanship of Mir in the presence of Sharma to discuss the election scenario and prospective candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in the state.
"The committee unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party high command to finalise the candidates for all the six Lok Sabha seats in the state," the spokesman said.
Earlier, he said, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack and other security personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.
