JNU Professor Alleges Mehbooba Mufti Ordered Removal of Checkpoints in Jammu-Srinagar Highway, PDP Files Complaint
It was alleged in 2016 that Amita Singh had called Dalits and Muslims “anti-nationals”.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
New Delhi: The official twitter handle of People’s Democratic Party (Jammu & Kashmir) complained to Delhi police against Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Amita Singh for allegedly claiming that former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti ordered removal of checkpoints in the Jammu-Srinagar highway where 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a suicide bomber last Thursday.
Singh heads JNU’s Center of Law and Governance apart from being the chairperson of Centre for Disaster studies, tweeted on February 16, “The RDX filled vehicle could not be checked as the 3 check barriers were removed by Mehbooba mufti. Governor pl. reinstate everything removed by her. Mehbooba Mufti. Should now hand over her 40 people for public execution if she really feels hurt for our 40 soldiers. Culpability,” (sic).
Responding to this tweet, J&K PDP handle shot back and threatened legal action against Singh. Their tweet said, “This is a professor at #JNU making up concocted stories & ridiculous allegations against @MehboobaMufti She does not stop at that, is also calling for public hanging of Kashmiris. We register strong protest and will initiate legal action against her. @DelhiPolice pleass take note.” (sic)
Singh, back in 2016 also kicked up a controversy during the sedition row at JNU. It was alleged that she called Dalits and Muslims “anti-nationals”. After being reported in media, she defended herself by saying that she was quoted out of context. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes had sent a show-cause notice to JNU.
Singh is also the member secretary of JNU Ethics Review Board.
This is a professor at #JNU making up concocted stories & ridiculous allegations against @MehboobaMufti She does not stop at that, is also calling for public hanging of Kashmiris. We register strong protest and will initiate legal action against her. @DelhiPolice pls take note pic.twitter.com/feqw2qz3gP— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) February 19, 2019
