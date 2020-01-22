JNU Virus Has Reached MP, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya Days after Rajgarh Collector Slaps BJP Workers at Pro-CAA Rally

Rajgarh: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed that the "JNU virus" has reached Madhya Pradesh, days after Rajgarh Collector was seen slapping BJP workers at a rally organised in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At a BJP protest in Rajgarh’s Beora town, Vijayvargiya said he was informed that Collector Nidhi Nivedita is a JNU alumnus.

"Those holding the tricolour in their hands have been insulted due to this virus," he said, referring to the incident in which the Collector had slapped and pushed several protesters.

“Ye JNU ka virus Rajgarh me aa gaya hai aur humein is virus ko khatam karne ke liye kya karna chahiye…..par loktantrik tarike se (The JNU virus has reached Rajgarh and what should be done to kill this virus...but through democratic means),” he asked BJP workers.

Vijayvargiya warned Chief Minister Kamal Nath of direct action against him and his officers if no action is taken against these "egoist" bureaucrats.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav also slammed the Rajgarh collector, saying the Constitution does not allow anyone to hit others.

“Had the Constitution not empowered her, she would have been doing chulha–chauka (domestic chores),” he said.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh during a protest rally claimed that the BJP knows how to reply to such assaults.

“Gandhiji must be hanging his head in shame as the Congress, which enjoyed power for 50-55 years after Independence, is standing with those who insult Bharat Mata,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.