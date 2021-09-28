'Jo Katt Sake Vo Sir Paida Karo': Sidhu's Cryptic Tweet Hours Before Quitting Cements 'Uncompromising' Position

Navjot Singh Sidhu, in his usual style, made a poetic yet cryptic tweet hours before his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, sending ripples across the party in the state, which has already been struggling with power tussles in the past months.

“Sakhtiyan sehne ke liye patthar ka jigar paida karo (Develop a stone-heart that can bear struggles),

Kaum ki khatir jo katt sake vo sir paida karo (develop a head that can be beheaded for the community),

Inquilab Zindabad," he said in a tweet, which included a photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. ​

सख्तियां सहने के लिए पत्थर का जिगर पैदा करो, कौम की ख़ातिर जो कट सके वो सर पैदा करो।इंक़लाब ज़िन्दाबाद !! pic.twitter.com/naOoGK4uqA — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 28, 2021

Sidhu, in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, had said," the collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."

The leader, with his remarks and tweets has signalled his resignation as a step towards betterment of the party. Randeep Singh Nabha, Minister of Agriculture, Punjab said after the developments that Sidhu is a leader who follows his principles. “But the decision of the party must be obeyed. It is very sad what is going on in the party," he said.

Sidhu, who was earlier in the year elevated as Punjab Congress chief after months of bitter infighting with then Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, was said to be unhappy about the cabinet of newly inducted chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. A few hours before the new ministers were to take oath, some MLAs wrote to Sidhu, saying the “tainted” Rana Gurjeet Singh should not be made minister since he faced accusations of corruption in sand mining. Gurjeet Singh, in fact, was removed from the cabinet by then chief minister Amarinder Singh over the corruption allegations.

He, however, failed to stop Gurjeet Singh’s elevation as minister again. He is also believed to be upset with some other ministerial appointments made by Channi, like that of Aruna Chaudhary who is the CM’s relative and faces anti-incumbency in her constituency Dinanagar. Sidhu had instead been pitching for a berth to Punjab Congress Committee Scheduled Caste (SC) department head Raj Kunar Chhabewal.

Sidhu through the year has sustained months of feud between him and then CM Amarinder Singh, who had opposed his elevation to the Congress chief. Even after his election, Sidhu had continued to attack the Captain on a hoard of issues, including unfulfilled poll promises.

