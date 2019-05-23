Jodhpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jodhpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Chand Mohammad IND -- -- Tasleem IND -- -- Moda Ram Meghwal IND -- -- Vishek Vishnoi IND -- -- Anil Joya Meghwal BTP -- -- Amar Singh Kalundha IND -- -- Shambhu Ram NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Mukul Chaudhary INC -- -- Vaibhav Gehlot BJP -- -- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

16. Jodhpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.86%. The estimated literacy level of Jodhpur is 67.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gajendrasingh Shekhawat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,10,051 votes which was 38.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Chandresh Kumari of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 98,329 votes which was 14.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.25% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jodhpur was: Gajendrasingh Shekhawat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,10,621 men, 8,17,170 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jodhpur is: 26.2968 73.0351Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जोधपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); যোধপুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); जोधपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); જોધપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜோத்பூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); జోధ్ పుర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಜೋಧ್​ಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ജോധ്പൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam)