Jodhpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jodhpur (जोधपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
16. Jodhpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.86%. The estimated literacy level of Jodhpur is 67.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gajendrasingh Shekhawat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,10,051 votes which was 38.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
Jodhpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Chand Mohammad
IND
--
--
Tasleem
IND
--
--
Moda Ram Meghwal
IND
--
--
Vishek Vishnoi
IND
--
--
Anil Joya Meghwal
BTP
--
--
Amar Singh Kalundha
IND
--
--
Shambhu Ram
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Mukul Chaudhary
INC
--
--
Vaibhav Gehlot
BJP
--
--
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
