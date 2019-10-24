Jogeshwari East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जोगेश्वरी पूर्व): Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

158. Jogeshwari East (जोगेश्वरी पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,81,118 eligible electors, of which 1,50,513 were male, 1,30,605 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 46 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jogeshwari East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP 107 100.00% Kundan Hindurao Waghmare INC -- 0.00% Sunil Bisan Kumre AAP -- 0.00% Vitthal Govind Lad SS -- 0.00% Ravindra Dattaram Waikar LEADING IND -- 0.00% Milind Jagannath Bhole VBA -- 0.00% Dilbag Singh NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Anil Laxman Chavan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,89,805 eligible electors, of which 1,57,811 were male, 1,31,994 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 46 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,536.

Jogeshwari East has an elector sex ratio of 867.73.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 28962 votes which was 17.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.13% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Waikar Ravindra Dattaram of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13775 votes which was 9.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 43.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 158. Jogeshwari East Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.88%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 55.64%, while it was 51.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.76%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 264 polling stations in 158. Jogeshwari East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 264.

Extent: 158. Jogeshwari East constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1256, 1258 and 1459.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jogeshwari East is: 19.1443 72.8735.

