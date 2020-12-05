Join BJP We Will Make You ‘Neta’ With Due Respect: Dilip Ghosh Tells TMC Leaders

Promising seats to TMC cadres if they join BJP, party's West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said that TMC cadres are treated like ‘Karmachari’ and there is no scope of rising in their political career.

Addressing a rally in East Midnapore, Ghosh said, “Leaders like Suvendu Adhikari who are in TMC will remain as a ‘karmachari’. It’s only BJP who created leaders like me who came from a family of farmers. There are many like me in the BJP who became MLA, MP and national leaders.”

“Look at Mukul da (Mukul Roy). BJP has made him a national leader. Suvendu babu will always remain a ‘karmachari’ in the TMC. Therefore, I would like to invite all deserving TMC leaders to join BJP. They will get due respect and position in the party,” he added.

Countering Ghosh’s allegations, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Suvendu Adhikari got adequate respect and position in TMC. He was TMC MP, MLA, State minister and chairperson of a couple of public service boards. BJP is talking rubbish. It was BJP who showed video clips of Suvendu Adhikari in Narada sting case. Now Suvendu babu has to decide who gave him respect and who disrespected him.”

Talking about Suvendu Adhikari’s plan to join the BJP, party’s vice president, Mukul Roy said, “Suvendu is a product of mass movements. The dilemma over this issue will be clear in a day or two.”

Recently, TMC MP and senior party Saugata Roy – who played the role of mediator between Abhishek Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari to sort out differences had said, “Suvendu Adhikari was a good leader and he was dismayed over some issues. I requested the party to allow me to play the role of mediator. I did that and brought Abhishek Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari on one table. He has not resigned from the party. As long as he is in the party, I will continue to meet him several times and will try to convince him. But if he will join the BJP, I will not see his face again.”

However, on December 2 Suvendu reportedly expressed his dismay through a WhatsApp message to party MP Saugata Roy over details of the meeting being leaked to the media claiming that all the ‘issues’ were resolved.