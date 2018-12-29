English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Joined by Pleasant Past to Create Better Future': Rahul Meets Bhutan PM Tshering
Rahul Gandhi said he discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest with Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering. He also said he is looking forward to continue the dialogue in future.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering here and the two discussed the political situation in the region.
The meeting took place at a local hotel.
"I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Later, in a Facebook post he said the India-Bhutan relations has endured the test of time.
"It's a relationship that has endured the test of time. We are joined not only by a pleasant past but also by our hopes to create a better future for the region," Gandhi said in his post.
The Bhutanese prime minister is on a state visit to India and had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Tshering arrived here on Thursday on his first foreign visit after taking charge as PM of the Himalayan nation last month following his party's victory in the general elections.
