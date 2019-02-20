Joining Oppn Chorus, Chandrababu Naidu Warns Against Using Army For Electoral Gains

With Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu joining the opposition chorus, gloves are finally off over the Pulwama suicide attack that killed at least 40 CRPF jawans after a local youth rammed his car full of explosives in a convoy bus last week.The youth, Adil Ahmed Dar, is believed to be a member of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad, who leader Masood Azhar lives in Pakistan.Slamming the BJP-led Union government over the attack, Naidu said, “We will not tolerate the Army being used for political gains and jeopardising national security for self-interests.”While addressing TDP functionaries on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, “Tough action should be taken against terror attacks. Law and order needs to be protected along the border areas.”He said there was a threat to national security because of the ruling party’s inefficiency and people were worried.Though all the political parties portrayed a united face after the attack and took part in an all-party meeting to discuss the government’s course of action, the scenario has started changing with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee raising doubts about the timing of the attack and asking the government whether it wanted to go to war with elections knocking on the door.Stating that the TMC chief’s statements over the matter were being discussed across the country, Naidu said BJP leaders were belittling the nation with their petty actions and wrongdoings.On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar too raised questions on the Union government’s conduct on the terror attack and lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing to address rallies and targetting opposition parties instead of attending the all-party meeting called by the ruling regime.The Andhra chief minister also said there were many apprehensions over Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s statement on the Pulwama attack.On Tuesday, Khan said India had no evidence of his country’s involvement in the suicide attack and Pakistan would retaliate if India launched military strikes in the aftermath of the attack.Naidu said, in its bid to come back to power, the BJP would resort to anything and stitching ties with smaller parties as the former has lost the trust of people.Alleging that the ruling saffron party at the Centre was trying to remote control states, the TDP chief said all non-BJP parties were joining hands because of democratic and secular compulsions.“We will all work together at the national level. However, we will fight elections based on our strengths in the states,” he added.