Jokihat Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jokihat Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Jokihat (जोकीहाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Araria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Araria. Jokihat is part of 9. Araria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.53%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,85,828 eligible electors, of which 1,51,263 were male, 1,34,514 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,57,611 eligible electors, of which 1,38,230 were male, 1,19,371 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,567 eligible electors, of which 1,10,463 were male, 99,104 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jokihat in 2015 was 8. In 2010, there were 5.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sarfraz Alam of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ranjeet Yadav of IND by a margin of 53,980 votes which was 34.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 58.6% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sarfraz Alam of JDU won in this seat defeating Koshar Zia of IND by a margin of 25,330 votes which was 20.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 35.33% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 50. Jokihat Assembly segment of Araria Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh won the Araria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Araria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jokihat are: Mohd Mobinul Haque (NCP), Ranjit Yadav (BJP), Sarfaraz Alam (RJD), Afaque Anwar (RSMJP), Manawwar Ali (JDR), Ram Ratan Yadav (AGSP), Md Shabbir Ahmad (SDPI), Shahnawaz (AIMIM), Saba Perween (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.12%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.59%, while it was 59.46% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 271 polling stations in 50. Jokihat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 240. In 2010 there were 201 polling stations.

Extent:

50. Jokihat constituency comprises of the following areas of Araria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Jokihat; Gram Panchayats Barahkumba, Bhikha, Nakta Khurd, Pakri, Pechaili, Ramnagar, Sohandar, Suksaina, Majlispur, Kujri and Miyanpur of Palasi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

The total area covered by Jokihat is 349.27 square kilometres.

The total area covered by Jokihat is 349.27 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jokihat is: 26°07'52.3"N 87°35'36.2"E.

