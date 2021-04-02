Jolarpet Candidate List: Key Contests in Jolarpet Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Jolarpet Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Jolarpet seat is part of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Veeramani.K.C. of ADMK won from this seat beating Kavitha.C of DMK by a margin of 10,991 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Veeramani, K.C. of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Ponnusamy,G. of PMK by a margin of 22,936 votes.

RELATED NEWS Water to be Ferried to Chennai by Train from Jolarpet For 6 Months, Says TN CM Amid Acute Crisis

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Jolarpet Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jolarpet constituency are: K. C. Veeramani of AIADMK, K. Devaraji of DMK, Thennarasu Samraj of AMMK, R. Karunanidhi of AISMK, Siva of NTK