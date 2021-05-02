Jolarpet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

49. Jolarpet (जोरावरपेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Jolarpet is part of 11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,413 eligible electors, of which 1,18,792 were male, 1,20,613 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jolarpet in 2021 is 1015.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,488 eligible electors, of which 1,11,386 were male, 1,12,101 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,688 eligible electors, of which 96,571 were male, 95,117 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jolarpet in 2016 was 185. In 2011, there were 927.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Veeramani.K.C. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Kavitha.C of DMK by a margin of 10,991 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.57% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Veeramani, K.C. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ponnusamy,G. of PMK by a margin of 22,936 votes which was 14.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.13% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 49. Jolarpet Assembly segment of Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Jolarpet are: Sivakumar V C (BSP), Devaraji K (DMK), Veeramani K C (AIADMK), Kalasthri S (AIUUK), Siva A (NTK), Thennarasu Saamraj (AMMK), Karunanidhi R (IND), Devaraji R (IND), Devaraj V K (IND), Manithan (IND), Veeramani A (IND), Veeramani H (IND), Veeramani S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.05%, while it was 81.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 49. Jolarpet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

49. Jolarpet constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Vaniyambadi Taluk (Part) Kalendira, Chinnaveppambattu, Peddakallupalli and Kethandapatty villages. Tiruppattur Taluk (Part) Kothur R.F, Kothur, Soraikayalnatham, Nayanaseruvu, Thoppalagunda, Kathari, Athurkuppam, Kudiyanakuppam, Chinnamottur, Mandalavadi, Jolarpettai R.F., Mangalam R.F., Mangalam Extension, Elagiri Hills, Nagalathu R.F., Nagalathu Extension R.F., Ponneri, Elagiri Village, Katteri, Thiriyalam, Vettapattu, Bandarapalli, Pachoor, Bynapalli, Velakalnatham, Nandibenda R.F., Mandalanayanagunda, Gollankuttai, Paniyandapalli, Mallapalli, Agraharam, Ammanankoil, Mookanur, Achamangalam, Damalerimuthur, Palnankuppam, Pachchal, Kadirimangalam, Periagaram, Puthagaram, Chandrapuram, Virupatchipuram, Thokkiyam, Kandili and Chinnakandili villages. Natrampalli (TP) and Jolarpet (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Jolarpet is 443 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jolarpet is: 12°33’52.9"N 78°30’27.4"E.

