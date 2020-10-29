Jolt to Congress Ahead of Bypolls as Former Unnao MP Annu Tandon Quits, Likely to Join SP

In what could be termed as a jolt to the Congress, senior party leader and former MP from Unnao Annu Tandon tendered her resignation from the primary membership on Thursday. Along with Tandon, UP Congress general secretary Ankit Parihar has also resigned from the party. It is believed Tandon, along with her supporters, may join Samajwadi Party soon, which could affect the upcoming by-elections on Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao.

Before her resignation, Tandon accused the party of constantly neglecting her. The former MP from Unnao tweeted her resignation on Thursday. She wrote that due to lack of coordination between the state leadership, she was not getting any support for several months. She also alleged that the state leadership was so busy in media management and branding itself that it had no concern with the disintegrating vote bank.

“Today, I have submitted my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My statement with regard to this is being shared by me. Need love and blessings of all my well-wishers!” tweeted Tandon. She added that she would take a decision about her future plans only after consulting colleagues and workers.

The resignation at a crucial time may also impact the results of by-elections to be held on Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao. As per reports, the local Congress leaders are not reaching out to campaign in support of Congress candidate Aarti Vajpayee.