Some Meet Akhilesh, Others Want Separate Party: Squeezed BSP Faces Major Crisis in Run-up to 2022 Polls

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party is reportedly facing a major crisis with nearly 12 rebel MLAs moving to petition the Vidhan Sabha speaker for recognition as a ‘separate party’ inside the House. Not all the legislators are keen on going to the Samajwadi Party, sources said.

The development after some nine MLAs met former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. Sources had said that they could switch over to the SP months ahead of UP assembly elections. BSP had 18 legislators in the Assembly, of which nine were suspended last year. A few had joined the SP but not all are on the joining the Yadav camp, sources added.

The exit of two big leaders — Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar — has been a major setback for Mayawati’s party as they are known to be prominent faces of Most Backward Castes (MBC) in UP politics. They are also among the founding leaders of the BSP.

Last year five legislators — Aslam Chaudhary, Aslam Raini, Muztaba Siddiqui, Hakam Lal Bind and Govind Jatav — had joined Akhilesh’s team. That was the first time that the BSP had faced such a major setback, and that too, from her 2019 ally.

BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh had then alleged that the five legislators who had rebelled against the party were being given ‘benefits’ of a money-bag and to stop Dalit leader Ramji Gautam, from going to Rajya Sabha.

