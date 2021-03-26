Jonai Candidate List: Key Contests in Jonai Assembly Constituency of Assam

Jonai Assembly constituency in Jonai district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Jonai seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Bhubon Pegu of IND won from this seat beating Aswini Pait of BJP by a margin of 49,293 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pradan Baruah of INC won from this this constituency defeating Bhuban Pegu of IND by a margin of 19,510 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Jonai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jonai (ST) constituency are: Bhubon Pegu of BJP, Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu of CONG, Madhab Mushahary of RD