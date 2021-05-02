Jonai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

114. Jonai (जोनाइ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dhemaji district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Lower Siang, East Siang Districts). Jonai is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,11,660 eligible electors, of which 1,58,206 were male, 1,53,453 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jonai in 2021 is 970.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,51,932 eligible electors, of which 1,30,277 were male, 1,21,655 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,669 eligible electors, of which 1,18,602 were male, 1,14,067 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jonai in 2016 was 140. In 2011, there were 72.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Bhubon Pegu of IND won in this seat by defeating Aswini Pait of BJP by a margin of 49,293 votes which was 23.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 42.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pradan Baruah of INC won in this seat defeating Bhuban Pegu of IND by a margin of 19,510 votes which was 10.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 114. Jonai Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Jonai are: Bhuban Pegu (BJP), Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu (INC), Phaniram Tayeng (AJP), Bhagya Chungkrang (JDU), Bhabani Boro (IND), Madhab Machahary (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.13%, while it was 79.1% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 114. Jonai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 323. In 2011 there were 317 polling stations.

EXTENT:

114. Jonai constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhemaji district of Assam: Sissi mouza in Dhemaji thana and Jonai thana in Dhemaji sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dhemaji.

The total area covered by Jonai is 1306 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jonai is: 27°38’50.3"N 94°52’52.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Jonai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam