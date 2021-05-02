Jorasanko Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Jorasanko Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

165. Jorasanko (जोरासांको), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jorasanko is part of 24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,97,906 eligible electors, of which 1,16,102 were male, 81,803 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jorasanko in 2021 is 705.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,94,757 eligible electors, of which 1,15,473 were male, 79,284 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,438 eligible electors, of which 1,26,157 were male, 77,282 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jorasanko in 2016 was 21. In 2011, there were 15.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Smita Bakshi of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rahul(Biswajit)Sinha of BJP by a margin of 6,290 votes which was 6.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Smita Bakshi of TMC won in this seat defeating Janki Singh of CPIM by a margin of 31,509 votes which was 27.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 165. Jorasanko Assembly segment of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jorasanko are: Ajmal Khan (INC), Meena Devi Purohit (BJP), Nirmal Kanti Samaddar (BSP), Vivek Gupta (TMC), Bijnan Kumar Bera (SUCOIC), Anand Singh Kharwar (IND), Anil Kumar Choudhary (IND), Nawal Mondal (IND), Ranjit Kumar Thakur (IND), Sushanta Ghosh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 49.79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 53.73%, while it was 55.75% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 299 polling stations in 165. Jorasanko constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 287. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

Extent:

165. Jorasanko constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-22, 23, 25, 27 and 37 to 43 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Jorasanko is 4 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jorasanko is: 22°34’45.5"N 88°22’09.8"E.

