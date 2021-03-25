politics

Jorhat Candidate List: Key Contests in Jorhat Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Jorhat Candidate List: Key Contests in Jorhat Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jorhat constituency are: Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP, Rana Goswami of CONG, Nirod Sangkakoti of AJP

Jorhat Assembly constituency in Jorhat district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Jorhat seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP won from this seat beating Rana Goswami of INC by a margin of 13,638 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rana Goswami of INC won from this this constituency defeating Hitendra Nath Goswami of AGP by a margin of 37,970 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Jorhat Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Jorhat constituency are: Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP, Rana Goswami of CONG, Nirod Sangkakoti of AJP

first published:March 25, 2021, 16:04 IST