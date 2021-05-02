Jorhat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

98. Jorhat (जोरहाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Jorhat district of Assam. It shares a border with . Jorhat is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.42%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,85,804 eligible electors, of which 90,905 were male, 94,895 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jorhat in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,63,793 eligible electors, of which 81,987 were male, 81,806 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,959 eligible electors, of which 77,713 were male, 76,246 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jorhat in 2016 was 191. In 2011, there were 69.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Hitendra Nath Goswami of BJP won in this seat by defeating Rana Goswami of INC by a margin of 13,638 votes which was 10.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.91% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rana Goswami of INC won in this seat defeating Hitendra Nath Goswami of AGP by a margin of 37,970 votes which was 36.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 64.85% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 98. Jorhat Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Jorhat are: Rana Goswami (INC), Hitendra Nath Goswami (BJP), Nirod Changkakoti (AJP), Ranjit Baruah (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.67%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.86%, while it was 68.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 98. Jorhat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 191. In 2011 there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

98. Jorhat constituency comprises of the following areas of Jorhat district of Assam: Jorhat thana (excluding Porbotia, Khangia, Sarucharai, Baligaon and Hatigarh mouzas) in Jorhat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Jorhat.

The total area covered by Jorhat is 160 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jorhat is: 26°45’59.4"N 94°15’13.0"E.

