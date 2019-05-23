Joynagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jaynagar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Joynagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Jaykrishna Haldar RJCP -- -- Swapan Kumar Mandal NOTA -- -- Nota NDPI -- -- Ashoke Bairagi RSP -- -- Subhas Naskar INC -- -- Tapan Mondal AITC -- -- Pratima Mondal BSP -- -- Sankar Deb Mondal BJP -- -- Dr. Ashok Kandary

19. Joynagar (Jaynagar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.21%. The estimated literacy level of Joynagar is 71.96%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pratima Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 1,08,384 votes which was 9.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.71% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Tarun Mondal of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 53,705 votes which was 5.86% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 48.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.09% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Joynagar was: Uma Saren (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,57,902 men, 7,00,787 women and 35 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Joynagar is: 22.1772 88.4258Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जयनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জয়নগর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जयनगर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જોયનગર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜாய்நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జయ నగర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಾಯ್​ನಗರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജോയ്നഗർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).