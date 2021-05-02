Joypur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

241. Joypur (जॉयपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Joypur is part of 35. Purulia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,382 eligible electors, of which 1,27,964 were male, 1,21,416 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Joypur in 2021 is 949.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,701 eligible electors, of which 1,13,070 were male, 1,05,630 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,843 eligible electors, of which 97,877 were male, 91,932 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Joypur in 2016 was 89. In 2011, there were 34.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shaktipada Mahato of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dhirendra Nath Mahato of AIFB by a margin of 8,763 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.41% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dhirendra Nath Mahato of AIFB won in this seat defeating Shakti Pada Mahato of IND by a margin of 10,611 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 41.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 241. Joypur Assembly segment of Purulia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Purulia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purulia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Joypur are: Dhirendra Nath Mahato (AIFB), Nara Hari Mahato (BJP), Phanibhushan Kumar (INC), Jawahar Lal Mahato (MPOI), Tirtha Nath Mahato (ABHM), Bhagirath Mahato (SUCOIC), Dibya Joti Singh Deo (IND), Nageswar Mahato (IND), Nepal Chandra Mahato (IND), Bahadur Kushbaha Kuiri (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.62%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.05%, while it was 78.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 337 polling stations in 241. Joypur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

EXTENT:

241. Joypur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Jhalda-II, 2. CDB Jaipur, 3. Arsha, Beldih and Manikary GPs of CDB Arsha. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Joypur is 609 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Joypur is: 23°25’08.0"N 86°06’02.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Joypur results.

