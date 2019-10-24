JP Gavit in Kalwan Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

CPI(M) leader Jiva Pandu Gavit is a seven term MLA from Surgana and Kalwan constituencies. He is seeking a re-election from Kalwan constituency this state elections. He was elected pro-term speaker of the Maharashtra state assembly in 2014. A staunch communist Gavit was first elected from Surgana in 1978.

