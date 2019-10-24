English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
JP Gavit in Kalwan Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of JP Gavit Kalwan Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if JP Gavit has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of JP Gavit Kalwan Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if JP Gavit has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
CPI(M) leader Jiva Pandu Gavit is a seven term MLA from Surgana and Kalwan constituencies. He is seeking a re-election from Kalwan constituency this state elections. He was elected pro-term speaker of the Maharashtra state assembly in 2014. A staunch communist Gavit was first elected from Surgana in 1978.
