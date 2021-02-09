Nadda Says BJP Will Bring 'Asol Parivartan' in Bengal, Mamata Hits Back with Farmer Barb

BJP national president JP Nadda accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of dividing communities by branding people as insiders and outsiders, adding that the state’s rich culture is under threat in Mamata Banerjee's rule.

Soon after, Banerjee hit out at the saffron camp over farmers, who have been protesting for a while now over three new central laws.

Nadda, who flagged off the second phase of the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Tarapith in Birbhum district after offering prayers at the famed temple in the town, said the state government "criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police".

Referring to current dispensation as the "cut money government", Nadda said it will be defeated by people in the upcoming Assembly elections. "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal are under threat. Only the BJP can protect these.

"The Trinamool Congress is pitting people against one another by branding them as outsiders. This is shameful. It is not the culture of the land of Swami Vivekananda, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Bengal, which was known for its development and for showing direction to the country, has been exploited by the TMC regime. So, the BJP decided to start 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring in ‘asol’ (real) change," Nadda said.

The TMC's slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people) has been reduced to "dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and appeasement", he said.

When Nadda’s mic suffered a snag and he had to move to another podium, the BJP leader said, "Stage can change but intentions will not. Whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage, the message will not be lost."

#WATCH West Bengal: BJP president JP Nadda moves to another podium after his mic was not functioning properly; says, "Stage can change but intentions will not. Whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage, the message will not be lost."He is addressing a rally in Birbhum. pic.twitter.com/fVqKyR9SNQ— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Later, Banerjee, who has been attacking the BJP over the months’ long farmers’ protest, said the saffron camp wants to loot farmers and take away their land. “They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops, and they (BJP) will take away everything from them,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said in Bardhaman.

Bengal is gearing up for Assembly elections in April-May and the BJP has set its eyes on overthrowing Banerjee's 10-year rule.

(With inputs from agencies)