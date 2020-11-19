JP Nadda Holds Maiden Meeting with New Team of BJP State In-charges

BJP national president JP Nadda and party general secretary organisation BL Santhosh held a meeting of the newly appointed state and charges and co in-charges via video conferencing.

Sources privy to the meeting told CNN-News18 that both Nadda and Santhosh advised the in-charges to make regular visits to states, especially for poll-bound ones.

Nadda explained to the new appointees that the 'prabhari' is a post of responsibility and he/she should act as a bridge between the state and the central party unit. 'Prabharis' were advised to walk with the state and establish contacts at the booth and mandal levels. They were also told to keep in touch and take feedback from those who have held the responsibility before them.

Santhosh is said to have told the 'prabharis' that it is important to search for a solution to problems rather than worry about the problem itself, thereby hinting that any internal clash must be avoided.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when at least five states -- West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry -- will go to polls by mid-2021.

Nadda last week had announced the team of in-charges and co-in-charges for states and union territories and a lot of new blood and youngsters were given a look-in. While Jay Panda, who joined the party not too long ago, has been made in-charge of Assam as well as Delhi, CT Ravi is in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

An experienced Kailash Vijayvargiya continues to be in-charge of Bengal whereas IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Arvind Menon will be co-in-charges. Former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, which heads to polls in 2022, and national secretary Satya Kumar has been made co-in-charge.

Nadda will embark on a 100-day journey through the entire country beginning next month to canvas not only in poll-bound states but also set the ball rolling as BJP prepares for the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.