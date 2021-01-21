JP Nadda on Two-day Visit to UP to Formulate Strategy for Panchayat Elections, Oversee Preparations for State Polls

BJP President JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting from Thursday where the BJP chief will be meeting the members of UP cabinet in Lucknow.

Nadda will attend a series of meetings where he will formulate a strategy for the Panchayat Election and also the assembly polls in the state next year.

He will reach Lucknow Airport at 1.30 pm today where CM Yogi Adityanath, State President Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers will attend him. Nadda will hold meetings with state BJP officials and regional presidents at 2pm.

Nadda will also meet ministers of the BJP government and later attend a meeting of party's core committee in the state BJP office later in the evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in both the meetings.

On the second day of the visit, Nadda will hold a Mandal meeting of Chinhat Rural Lucknow and then he is scheduled to meet booth incharges of CMS Gomtinagar Extension Lucknow metropolis and district's booth president.

Nadda will hold a meeting with the regional officials and district heads of Awadh and Kanpur region in the state BJP office. The BJP chief will also meet with BJP MPs and MLAs from Awadh region at 3.00 pm in the state BJP office.

JP Nadda will also address the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow at 5.30 pm.

After taking over as the BJP president, JP Nadda had planned on visiting the state. He was supposed to come to Lucknow in December, but his program was postponed due to health issues. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state general minister Govind Narayan Shukla and others took stock of the preparations ahead of Nadda’s visit.