Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

JP Nadda Presents 50-Day Report Card of Modi Govt 2.0, Says Many Steps Taken to Improve Lives of People

JP Nadda said rural roads network under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana will be expanded further to improve rural road connectivity.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JP Nadda Presents 50-Day Report Card of Modi Govt 2.0, Says Many Steps Taken to Improve Lives of People
JP Nadda during a press conference. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday presented a report card of Modi 2.0 government and said its first 50 days have been exemplary and it has taken several steps to improve the lives of people.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, he said it was a precedent to present a report card on completion of first 100 days but "now we have started it at the halfway mark".

Citing various decisions of the Narendra Modi-led government such as tap water to every household by 2024 and further expansion of rural roads network under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to improve rural road connectivity, Nadda said the many exemplary steps have been taken which has touched the lives of millions of people.

He also talked about the government's decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to kids of martyrs who were from paramilitary forces.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram