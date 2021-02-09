JP Nadda Terms Abhishek Banerjee as ‘Bigdail Beta’, Says Bengal’s Culture Facing Threat Under Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national President Jagat Prakash Nadda tears into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee by terming them as ‘tanasah’ (dictator) and ‘Bigdail Beta’ (spoiled son).

Addressing a public rally in Tarapith in Birbhum district, Nadda said, “Today the culture of Bengal is under threat and this is due to the dictatorship of Mamata Banerjee. She doesn’t believe in Ma, Mati and Manus. She only believes in dictatorship and ‘Bhaipo’ (Abhishek Banerjee) is a ‘Bigdail Beta’. He got the post without any struggle. The kind of language they use during public rallies is unfortunate. Recently, ‘Bhaipo’ in a public rally didn’t even spare Suvendu Adhikari’s father. Didi is using adjectives before my names. Is this the culture of Bengal?”

“Therefore, we are committed to ensure ‘parivartan’ (change) to bring back the lost glory of Bengal. We have always heard that – ‘what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’. We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together. We have to work together to make Bengal self-reliant. West Bengal should take a lead by reviving its culture and its manufacturing sector. We will revive the lost glory of Bengal. We have to take the economy out of ‘command and control’ and take it towards ‘plug and play’,” he said.

Hitting out at TMC MP Derek O’Brien, he said, “Yesterday, when Derek alleged that there is no freedom of speech, our PM wondered whether he was referring to Bengal or the entire country. You must be happy to know that PM Modi has announced several developmental projects in Bengal. On February 7, he dedicated LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Haldia and 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur (West Bengal) Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project in Haldia. Not the least, PM Modi also released funds for the East West Metro corridor, dedicated freight corridor, Rs 1000 crore for tea workers.”

On the farm bill (after Mamata demanded immediate roll back of the Bill), he said, “It is unfortunate that there are people who are misleading the farmers. Mamata Banerjee is blocking the central schemes meant for the poor people.”

While lashing out at Mamata for depriving its over 70 lakh farmers of benefits from the Centre's flagship ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year is given to each farmer, he said, “It is unfortunate that when our farmers across the country are getting benefits from the PM Kisan scheme, over 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are deprived of PM Kisan scheme. I want to ask Mamataji, why this welfare scheme has not been implemented in West Bengal.”

“People’s expectation towards TMC has now turned into their anger due to bad governance and poor law and order problem. The BJP under the leadership of PM Modi can only ensure good governance in Bengal. Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal and on the other side TMC leaders are busy minting money through extortion and cut money,” he added.

On Ayushman Bharat, he said, “Mamata didi is not implementing the central schemes including ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in Bengal. Crores of people across India have availed free surgeries under Ayushman Bharat. But I am sorry to say that didi has not implemented the scheme in Bengal. Mamataji, don’t you think people of Bengal have the right to avail this free and quality treatment? Why are you not implementing it?”

“I would like to assure the people of Bengal that within minutes of forming the government in 2021, we will implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme in our first cabinet meeting. There will be a parivartan in Bengal under Modiji’s leadership,” said the BJP national president.