Nadda to Chair Meeting of BJP National Office-bearers on Monday; Polls in 5 States on Agenda

A meeting of BJP’s national office-bearers will take place on Monday at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda and general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh. This is the first such meeting taking place under the leadership of Nadda, who took over the reins from Amit Shah in January last year. Since then, no meeting was held due to Covid-induced restrictions in the country.

BJP general secretaries, national secretaries, vice-president, and morcha chiefs along with national spokespersons will be present in Monday’s meeting.

The meeting assumes significance to the fact that the BJP is prepping for the upcoming five state assembly polls next year. These poll-bound states are - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. The BJP will discuss strengthening its organization and assign responsibilities to its office bearers ahead of elections next year.

In this meeting, an introduction of the various office bearers is also expected as they will be coming together for the first time since the new team was announced. In one of the most recent changes, Dilip Ghosh was removed from the post of BJP Bengal president and appointed as a party’s national vice-president.

An address by Nadda guiding the party force is going to be of extreme significance especially that the BJP has announced a full-fledged team.

The BJP also recently announced its new national executive team which saw the ouster of quite a few big names, including the mother and son duo Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi amongst others.

The national office bearers meeting will be followed by the BJP national executive meeting which is slated to take place in Delhi on November 7. The national executive meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he is expected to deliver a speech guiding the BJP.

The last such meeting took place in January 2019 in Delhi at Ramlila Maidan.

