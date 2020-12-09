JP Nadda to Launch BJP's Door-to-door Campaign from Mamata's Backyard in Kolkata

BJP president J P Nadda will Wednesday launch a door-to-door campaign in Kalighat locality here, close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home, as part of the massive public outreach the party has planned in the run up to the state assembly election. Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day visit to the state, will also inaugurate an election control room at Hastings and party offices in nine districts digitally.

He will visit residences on the Girish Mukherjee Road, considered Banerjee’s backyard in Kalighat, during the ’Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ as part of the BJP’s ’Aar Noi Annay’ (No More Injustice) campaign. The BJP chief will also offer prayers at the Kalighat temple, a senior party leader said.

He will chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy. Nadda will visit Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of TMC Lok Sabha MP and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday.

Assembly polls are likely in West Bengal in April-May next year.