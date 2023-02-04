Targeting the Centre over a tussle with the judiciary, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the BJP government is fighting with everyone from judges, Supreme Court, and state governments to farmers and traders.

Kejriwal advised the Narendra Modi government not to meddle in others’ work.

“Why does the central government fight with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress by quarrelling with everyone. Do your job and let others do theirs. Don’t interfere in other’s work," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi while citing a news report on the Collegium system of appointment of judges becoming a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been launching scathing attacks on the Centre over a range of governance and jurisdiction-related matters. Last month, Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs marched to Raj Niwas over an alleged delay in approving his government’s proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

The Delhi CM has also accused the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that recently filed a chargesheet in the liquor scam case in Delhi of using the agency to “topple governments and buy MLAs".

The Kejriwal government has challenged the GNCTD (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court that gives more power to the LG in Delhi. The top court is yet to pronounce a decision.

Kejriwal on Thursday criticised the GNCTD Amendment Act brought by the Centre in 2021 and hoped that the Supreme Court will declare it unconstitutional.

“Constitution and the law state that LG is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. This means that the files should not go to the LG," he had said.

(With PTI inputs)

