Julana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जुलाना): Amarjeet Dhanda of JJP Leads

Julana (जुलाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jind district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,73,645 eligible electors, of which 95,225 were male, 78,420 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,624 service voters had also registered to vote.

Julana Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JJP 25849 53.91% Amarjeet Dhanda LEADING BJP 13636 28.44% Parminder Singh Dhull INC 3492 7.28% Dharmender Singh Dhull LKSK(P) 1416 2.95% Ramphool Sharma BSP 971 2.03% Naresh CPM 792 1.65% Ramesh Chander AAP 620 1.29% Rajkumar Pahal INLD 431 0.90% Amit Malik Nidani IND 157 0.33% Telu Ram Jangra SHP 139 0.29% Ramkaran SWAI 139 0.29% Manjeet Singh NOTA 101 0.21% Nota IND 75 0.16% Pala Ram Bibipur IND 68 0.14% Amit Sharma IND 33 0.07% Kapil IND 29 0.06% Raj Singh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,60,108 eligible electors, of which 87,998 were male, 72,110 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,624 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,36,988.

Julana has an elector sex ratio of 823.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Parminder Singh Dhull of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22806 votes which was 18.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 43.98% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Parminder Singh Dhull of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12811 votes which was 12.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 43.72% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 34. Julana Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.58%, while it was 76.11 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 199 polling stations in 34. Julana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 170.

Extent: 34. Julana constituency comprises of the following areas of Jind district of Haryana: PCs Rajpura-I and II, Ramrai and Gobindpura of Jind KC, PCs Siwaha, Brah Kalan, Brah Khurd, Kharakramji and Nidana of Kandela KC, KC Kinana of Jind Tehsil and Julana Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Julana is: 29.2097 76.3738.

