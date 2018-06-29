No 'Black' in Swiss Banks: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Swipe at PM Modi

2014, HE said: I will bring back all the "BLACK" money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C.



2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of "BLACK" money.



2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks! pic.twitter.com/7AIgT529ST — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 29, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in Indian money in Swiss banks, and said the "50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is "WHITE" money. No "BLACK" in Swiss Banks!"Taking to Twitter, Rahul highlighted how PM promised to get back black money and put 15 lakh in each account and how even demonetisation was an exercise to that effect.The Rahul reaction came after Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre will get all data related to black money by next year.Meanwhile, a recent data showed that money parked by Indians in Swiss banks rose over 50 percent to Rs 7,000 crore in 2017, reversing a three-year downward trend amid India's clampdown on black money stashed there.Goyal said India would start getting details of bank accounts from Switzerland under a bilateral treaty. He also wondered how all of the deposits in Swiss banks can be assumed to be black money, but said strong action would be taken against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.The surge in Indian money held with Swiss banks comes as a surprise given India's continuing clampdown on black money stashed abroad, including in banks of Switzerland that used to be known for their famed secrecy walls for years."What happened to Prime Minister Modi's promise of eradicating corruption and bringing back black money?" asked Congress spokesperson RPN Singh.According to the SNB data, the total funds held by Indians directly with Swiss banks rose to 999 million Swiss franc (Rs 6,891 crore) in 2017, while the same held through fiduciaries or wealth managers increased to CHF 16.2 million (Rs 112 crore). These figures stood at CHF 664.8 million and CHF 11 million, respectively, at the end of 2016.