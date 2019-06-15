Take the pledge to vote

'Jungle-raj Prevailing in Uttar Pradesh': Akhilesh Urges Governor to 'Wake Up' State Govt

Along with senior party leader Ahmad Hasan, the Samajwadi Party chief gave a memorandum to Governor Ram Naik and sought his intervention to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
File photo of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Alleging that "jungle-raj" was prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met Governor Ram Naik on Saturday over state's law and order and asked him to "wake up" the Yogi Adityanath government as he used to do during the SP regime.

"The Governor used to intervene on law and order earlier (during SP regime). It was said that there were only Yadav officers... Now there is hardly any Yadav SP or DM. We have requested him (Governor) to wake up the government and give direction to control the prevailing 'jungle-raj'," the SP chief told reporters after meeting the Governor.

He, along with senior party leader Ahmad Hasan, gave a memorandum to the Governor and sought his intervention to check deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

On spurt of crime against women across the state, Yadav said, "Criminals, who should have been in jail are roaming freely and committing crime. Whatever is going on in BJP regime against daughters and women has never happened in the state".

"The incidents against women are going on regularly and increasing every day. This is shameful and the government is sitting idle," he said.

On the recent law and order review meeting of Chief Minister Adityanath with senior officers, Yadav said, "While the meeting was being held, criminals had a field day in the state. There is no fear of police among the criminals".

"The bar council chairperson is being murdered in her chamber. There is murder in jail... How is this happening? The state government is responsible," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh was allegedly shot dead on Agra court premises on Wednesday by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself.

Yadav said he also pointed out "deliberate" action of administration against senior party leader Azam Khan in Rampur.

"I have informed the Governor about the administrative action on false and fabricated cases to suppress him (Khan) and party leadership," he added.

