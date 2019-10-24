Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Junnar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जुन्नर): Atul Vallabh Benke of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Junnar (जुन्नर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:50 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
Detailed Results
195. Junnar (जुन्नर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,99,642 eligible electors, of which 1,53,903 were male, 1,45,738 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 284 service voters had also registered to vote.

Junnar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
4084
44.61%
Sharaddada Bhimaji Sonawane
NCP
3798
41.49%
Atul Vallabh Benke
IND
1070
11.69%
Ashatai Dattatray Buchake
NOTA
64
0.70%
Nota
BSP
45
0.49%
Sahebrao Dattatraya Shinde
VBA
26
0.28%
Ashok Shankar Balsaraf
IND
24
0.26%
Sukhdev Ganpat Kharat
IND
12
0.13%
Rajendra Urfh Rajaram Bhaguji Dhomase
IND
9
0.10%
Dr. Kedari Vinod Tanhaji
IND
8
0.09%
Alhat Rajendra Laxman
IND
8
0.09%
Rohidas Pilaji Dethe
IND
6
0.07%
Asha Gangaram Totare

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,914 eligible electors, of which 1,43,148 were male, 1,32,766 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 284 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,58,072.

Junnar has an elector sex ratio of 946.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sharaddada Bhimaji Sonavane of MNS won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 16923 votes which was 8.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 30.61% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Benake Vallabh Dattaray of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6458 votes which was 3.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.52% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 195. Junnar Assembly segment of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.33%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.41%, while it was 63.37 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.08%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 195. Junnar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 332.

Extent: 195. Junnar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Junnar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Junnar is: 19.2056 73.9555.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Junnar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
