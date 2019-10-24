Junnar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जुन्नर): Atul Vallabh Benke of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

195. Junnar (जुन्नर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,99,642 eligible electors, of which 1,53,903 were male, 1,45,738 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 284 service voters had also registered to vote.

Junnar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4084 44.61% Sharaddada Bhimaji Sonawane NCP 3798 41.49% Atul Vallabh Benke LEADING IND 1070 11.69% Ashatai Dattatray Buchake NOTA 64 0.70% Nota BSP 45 0.49% Sahebrao Dattatraya Shinde VBA 26 0.28% Ashok Shankar Balsaraf IND 24 0.26% Sukhdev Ganpat Kharat IND 12 0.13% Rajendra Urfh Rajaram Bhaguji Dhomase IND 9 0.10% Dr. Kedari Vinod Tanhaji IND 8 0.09% Alhat Rajendra Laxman IND 8 0.09% Rohidas Pilaji Dethe IND 6 0.07% Asha Gangaram Totare

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,914 eligible electors, of which 1,43,148 were male, 1,32,766 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 284 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,58,072.

Junnar has an elector sex ratio of 946.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sharaddada Bhimaji Sonavane of MNS won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 16923 votes which was 8.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 30.61% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Benake Vallabh Dattaray of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6458 votes which was 3.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.52% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 195. Junnar Assembly segment of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.33%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.41%, while it was 63.37 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.08%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 195. Junnar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 332.

Extent: 195. Junnar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Junnar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Junnar is: 19.2056 73.9555.

