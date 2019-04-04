'Just Begun...': For Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Babri Masjid Demolition Was a 'Minor' Incident

Often in news for his controversial statements, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi has sparked a fresh row by dubbing Babri Masjid demolition a "minor incident". He claimed that the 1992 episode showed that the "Hindus were waking up".Speaking to the media while inaugurating the state-of-the-art RSS office of Malwa region, Joshi said, "Babri Masjid demolition was a small incident. The Hindus have just begun to wake up. They everyone know this. Once they are awake, the whole world would wake up."The RSS office, apparently built with a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, also has an e-library besides other amenities.Last year at a media event in December, the RSS leader had said that the primary goal of his outfit was to "keep the Indian culture alive at all costs" and also to prevent Hindu girls from marrying into other communities.He has also attacked BJP for not fulfilling its promise of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded the Union government to enact a legislation, if needed.