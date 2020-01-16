'Just Like Demonetisation...': Akhilesh Yadav's Fresh Attack on Government Over New Citizenship Law

Lucknow: In a fresh attack on the government, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav compared the new citizenship law to the demonetization exercise of 2016 and alleged the BJP wants to make people stand in draconian queues once again.

Speaking to News18 in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, Yadav said, “After drastically failing on the core issues, the BJP knows how to divert attention of the people. They want everyone to stand in queues, just like they did during demonetization, in order to prove their citizenship.”

In an attempt to reach out to people over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP will be holding six rallies across Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. The highlight of these events will be Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Lucknow on January 21.

Yadav, however, slammed the government move and asked, “When the bill was passed in both Houses, then what is the need for the BJP to get on the roads and educate people about this new law?”

The SP chief also commented on the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. “The corruption is unimaginable. The law and order system has collapsed. IPS officers are openly alleging foul play in the process of transfers and officer posting,” said Yadav, who had halted in Barabanki while on his way to Lucknow from Sitapur.

“Today the daughters in the state are forced to put themselves on fire, but the government doesn’t seem to care. They are simply not concerned about the safety of the people,” he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.