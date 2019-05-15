English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Just Like His OBC Status, PM Modi’s Incorruptible Image Only on Paper, Alleges Mayawati
Mayawati on Wednesday said the Prime Minister's legacy as the chief minister of Gujarat is a black spot and burden on the BJP as well as the communal history of the country.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, saying just like his OBC status, his honesty was also only on paper.
Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Mayawati on Wednesday said his legacy as the chief minister of Gujarat is a black spot and burden on the BJP as well as the communal history of the country. She alleged that the prime minister had crossed all limits of decency in terming the BSP the personal property of its president.
"The entire country knows that most of those having benami properties and the corrupt are connected with the BJP," Mayawati said, adding that the prime minister is honest only on paper just like he is an OBC only on paper.
She said her tenures as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had been clean. "PM Modi has been CM of Gujarat for a longer time than me but his legacy is such that it is a black spot not only on himself but also on the BJP and a burden on the communal history of the country," Mayawati said here.
Terming note ban the biggest scam, she said it is also an issue which needs investigation.
