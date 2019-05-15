Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Just Like His OBC Status, PM Modi’s Incorruptible Image Only on Paper, Alleges Mayawati

Mayawati on Wednesday said the Prime Minister's legacy as the chief minister of Gujarat is a black spot and burden on the BJP as well as the communal history of the country.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Just Like His OBC Status, PM Modi’s Incorruptible Image Only on Paper, Alleges Mayawati
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, saying just like his OBC status, his honesty was also only on paper.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Mayawati on Wednesday said his legacy as the chief minister of Gujarat is a black spot and burden on the BJP as well as the communal history of the country. She alleged that the prime minister had crossed all limits of decency in terming the BSP the personal property of its president.

"The entire country knows that most of those having benami properties and the corrupt are connected with the BJP," Mayawati said, adding that the prime minister is honest only on paper just like he is an OBC only on paper.

She said her tenures as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had been clean. "PM Modi has been CM of Gujarat for a longer time than me but his legacy is such that it is a black spot not only on himself but also on the BJP and a burden on the communal history of the country," Mayawati said here.

Terming note ban the biggest scam, she said it is also an issue which needs investigation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram