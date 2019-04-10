English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Justice Done Today’, Says Rahul Gandhi on SC’s Rafale Ruling, Dares Modi to a Debate
In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court allowed the leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over them.
Rahul Gandhi speaks to reporters after filing his nomination papers in Amethi. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Loading...
Amethi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked the Supreme Court for rejecting the Centre’s objections over the admissibility of the “leaked” documents in the petitions seeking a review of the Rafale verdict of December 2018.
Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers in Amethi, Gandhi said the Prime Minister has been claiming that the Supreme Court had given him a clean chit in the Rafale case, but the court has instead begun an investigation into the deal.
“The Supreme Court has accepted that there was corruption in Rafale deal and that the Prime Minister has given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani,” Rahul Gandhi claimed, and added that the SC “has done justice today”.
“If the PM debates the issue with me, he will not be able to see eye-to-eye with the people of the country,” Gandhi said.
In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court allowed the leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
The Centre had submitted that privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgment of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
"We dismiss the preliminary objection raised by Union of India questioning the maintainability of the review petition," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.
The apex court said it will go ahead with the hearing on the review petition on the basis of new documents referred by petitioners.
The judgment makes it clear that during the hearing of the review petition the bench will look into not only the question of pricing of the jet but also selection of Indian offset partner of Dassault which manufactures Rafale.
The apex court said it will fix a date for hearing review petitions.
Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers in Amethi, Gandhi said the Prime Minister has been claiming that the Supreme Court had given him a clean chit in the Rafale case, but the court has instead begun an investigation into the deal.
“The Supreme Court has accepted that there was corruption in Rafale deal and that the Prime Minister has given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani,” Rahul Gandhi claimed, and added that the SC “has done justice today”.
“If the PM debates the issue with me, he will not be able to see eye-to-eye with the people of the country,” Gandhi said.
In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court allowed the leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
The Centre had submitted that privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgment of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
"We dismiss the preliminary objection raised by Union of India questioning the maintainability of the review petition," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.
The apex court said it will go ahead with the hearing on the review petition on the basis of new documents referred by petitioners.
The judgment makes it clear that during the hearing of the review petition the bench will look into not only the question of pricing of the jet but also selection of Indian offset partner of Dassault which manufactures Rafale.
The apex court said it will fix a date for hearing review petitions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
- Hyundai Showcases Blue Link Connected Car Technology, Debut in India with Venue SUV
- OnePlus 7 Pro Leaks With Dual-Edge Display, Triple Camera And Special 5G Variant
- Game of Thrones: Khal Drogo Actor Jason Momoa Talks About 'Almost Losing' His 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke
- Sonam Kapoor Dons Big Geeky Glasses, Husband Anand Ahuja Calls Her a Nerd
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results