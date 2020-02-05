Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Juvenile Jamia Shooter Registered as Voter in UP's Jewar, Says Delhi Cong Chief, Demands Probe

At a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra cited the voter identity card number of the accused and sought a probe into the matter by a government agency.

PTI

February 5, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
File photo of the shooter brandishing his gun during a protest against CAA outside the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Jan 30, 2020. (REUTERS)

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra claimed on Wednesday that the juvenile who shot at and injured a student at an anti-CAA protest gathering near the Jamia Millia Islamia University last week was a voter of the Jewar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

At a press conference, Chopra also cited the voter identity card number of the accused and sought a probe into the matter by a government agency.

The accused fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia, injuring a student, on January 31. Police caught him and sent him to protective custody.

"This person voted in the last Lok Sabha election. His name is registered as a voter in the electoral roll of Jewar Assembly constituency," Chopra said, citing the accused's voter photo identity card number.

"If it is true, which forces are trying to protect him? Terming him a juvenile, he is being let off. This should be probed by a government agency," he said.

The Congress leader also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of trying to "polarise" the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls. "They are bent on spoiling the peace before the polls," he alleged.

Chopra also demanded a probe into the firing near the Shaheen Bagh protest site by Kapil Baisala on February 1, who the police claimed was associated with the AAP.

He appealed to people to maintain peace and said if anything happened to the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh, no one would forgive the BJP and the AAP.

Chopra also demanded Union Home minister Amit Shah's resignation and "sacking" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the shooting incidents near anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital.

