JVM-P Issues Show-cause Notice to MLA Pradip Yadav for Meeting Congress Chief Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

The JVM-P also sought to know about his statements in the media in the last few days that were 'against the party's discipline, and even against the JVM-P president'.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:39 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Tuesday served show-cause notice to party MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting top Congress leaders in Delhi last month, and other anti-party activities.

The JVM-P also took umbrage at Yadav's alleged remarks against party president Babulal Marandi. "On January 23, you met Congress' (interim) president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, where AICC in-charge RPN Singh was present, and all the main newspapers had published it," the notice served to the party MLA said.

It also sought to know about his statements in the media in the last few days that were "against the party's discipline, and even against the JVM-P president".

"On January 20, you took part in a meeting over the Citizenship Amendment Act organised by the Congress in Godda without the party's directive, and you addressed that meeting.

"On January 30, you convened a press conference in Godda and hinted at joining the Congress. All these reflect anti-party activities," the notice said. The JVM-P had on January 21 expelled its MLA Bandhu Tirkey for going against the party line during the Jharkhand assembly elections, after giving him 48 hours to explain his stand.

