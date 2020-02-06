Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JVM(P) Expels MLA Days After He Met Sonia and Rahul, Second Within Fortnight

Pradip Yadav is the second party MLA after Bandhu Tirkey to have been axed within a fortnight for alleged anti-party activities.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
JVM(P) Expels MLA Days After He Met Sonia and Rahul, Second Within Fortnight
File photo of JVM(P) MLA Pradip Yadav.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Thursday expelled its MLA, Pradip Yadav, from the party's primary membership days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Yadav is the second party MLA after Bandhu Tirkey to have been axed within a fortnight for alleged anti-party activities.

The JVM(P) had bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held last year. Besides Yadav and Tirkey, party chief Babulal Marandi had won.

JVM(P)'s principal general secretary Abhay Singh told reporters here that Yadav, who represents Poreyahat constituency, was expelled from the party's primary membership on disciplinary grounds.

The party had on February 4 served a notice to Yadav seeking an explanation over his meeting AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on January 23.

The JVM(P) also sought to know from him about his statements in the media, which were allegedly against party president Babulal Marandi.

Yadav, who had also joined a meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act organised by the Congress in Godda without his party's permission, was asked to reply to the show-cause notice within 48 hours.

The action was taken against him after he failed to reply to the show cause notice, Abhay Singh said. The JVM(P) had on January 21 expelled its Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey for allegedly campaigning against the party's official candidate in Hatia constituency during the assembly elections. Tirkey also accompanied Yadav during his meeting with the Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

A day after this meeting, the JVM(P) withdrew support to the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand accusing the ruling alliance partner Congress of attempting to poach its MLAs.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

