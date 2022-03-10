Jwalapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jwalapur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Suresh Rathore (BJP), Mamta Singh (AAP), Ravindra Kumar (NYDS), Shishpal Singh (BSP), Goutam (LTJP), Sanatan Sonker (SP), Er. Ravi Bahadur (INC), S.P.Singh Engineer (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.9%, which is -0.99% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suresh Rathor of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jwalapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.27 Jwalapur (ज्वालापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Jwalapur is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,16,836 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 62,292 were male and 54,531 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jwalapur in 2022 is: 875 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,08,875 eligible electors, of which 58,478 were male,50,383 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 90,228 eligible electors, of which 49,195 were male, 41,033 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jwalapur in 2017 was 88. In 2012, there were 94 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Suresh Rathor of BJP won in this seat defeating S P Singh Engineer of INC by a margin of 4,788 which was 5.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chander Shakhar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Madan Lal of BSP by a margin of 558 votes which was 0.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 27 Jwalapur Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Jwalapur are: Suresh Rathore (BJP), Mamta Singh (AAP), Ravindra Kumar (NYDS), Shishpal Singh (BSP), Goutam (LTJP), Sanatan Sonker (SP), Er. Ravi Bahadur (INC), S.P.Singh Engineer (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.89%, while it was 78.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jwalapur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.27 Jwalapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 143. In 2012, there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.27 Jwalapur comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 01-Sekhupur Urf Kankhal, 05-Bodahedimohiudeenpur, 06- Atmalpur Bongla, 07-Rohalki Kishanpur, 08-Mirpur Mawajpur, 13- Garh, 14-Shivdaspur Urf Teliwala, 15-Kotamuradnagar, 16-Sohalpur Sikroda, 17-Daluwala, 18-Shadevpur Shawajpur, 19-Mukarpur, 20-Alawalpur, 21-Ahmadpur Grant and 22-Dadupur Govindpur of Jwalapur KC of 2-Hardwar Tehsil; Panchayats 01-Banjarewalagrant, 02-Nokara Grant, 03-Dolatpurhajratpur urf Budhwashaid, 04- Fatehullapur Urf Telpura, 05-Aurangjebpur, 06-Kheri Shikohpur, 07-Kheri Shikohpur J.M., 08-Sikroda-I, 10- Majahidpur Satiwala and 11-Ibrahimpur Masahi of Bhagwanpur KC of 1-Roorkee Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Jwalapur constituency, which are: Dharampur, Doiwala, B.H.E.L. Ranipur, Hardwar Rural, Laksar, Khanpur, Pirankaliyar, Bhagwanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Jwalapur is approximately 498 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jwalapur is: 30°01’17.0"N 77°55’19.2"E.

