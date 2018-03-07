Jyotiraditya Scindia Backs Pre-poll Alliance With BSP for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday backed a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections."In my view, political parties with similar ideology and thinking should come together," he said on possible alliance with BSP.Scindia, a key contender for the Chief Minister’s post, said that the bypoll results have indicated that the BJP government’s ouster is imminent.On ticket distribution, the former union minister said that no criteria should be considered other than winnability.Alleging that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes 200-300 announcements during every election, the Scindia scion, quoting a media report, said that overall 22,221 announcements made by the CM are yet to be fulfilled. “The CM talked about 4.5 lakh crore MoUs but nothing happened on the ground.”Jyotiraditya said the Congress does not believe in such eyewash and would prepare vision document for MP soon laying out roadmap for the state for next five years. "We may promise less but would do much more," he said.Referring to the Congress win in the Mungaoli and Kolaras by-elections, Scindia claimed the MP's public was ready for a change. “If we wish to strengthen the party, we need to work at booth level,” he said.On the debate over the CM face in MP, Scindia reiterated his stand that his views reflect national perspective which requires projection of a face as and when required. "I am a small level worker of the Congress who has embraced whatever responsibility was entrusted on me in last 16 years."On the bulldozing of Lenin statue in Tripura and other incidents in some of the states, the Guna MP claimed that intolerance was on the rise since the BJP came to power. “It was a well-planned conspiracy to dent liberal mindset and secular structure of the country,” he alleged.On the growing expansion of BJP rule in India, Jyotiraditya claimed that BJP flag might be waiving in a large area but there is an atmosphere of change in the country that would be visible in MP and other Assembly polls.