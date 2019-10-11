'Not Done in Totality': Jyotiraditya Scindia Condemns Kamal Nath Govt Over Farm Loan Waivers
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that farmers were promised that loans up to Rs 2 lakhs will be waived off, however, loans of up to only Rs 50,000 have been dropped so far.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
New Delhi: Congress leader Jyotirditya Scindia on Friday condemned the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh for its inaction on the waiver of farmers' loans, which was one of its major pre-poll promises.
His remark comes only a day after he stated that the Congress is in need of "introspection". Speaking at a seminar in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "The farm loan waiver of farmers has not been done in totality. Loan of only Rs 50,000 has been waived off even when we had said that loan upto Rs 2 Lakh will be waived off. Farm loan up to Rs 2 Lakh should be waived off."
Scindia, who is visiting the Gwalior zone, added that the farmers who were affected by the flood should be compensated with at least Rs 8 to 30 thousand per bigha.
On Wednesday, Scindia responded to a question about senior leader Salman Khurshid's statement about a leadership vacuum in the party, and said, "I don't comment on others' statement, but it is true that Congress needs introspection. The party's situation should be assessed and improved, and this is the need of the hour."
The leader's comments come only days after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, in an interview to CNN-News18 said that infighting takes place in all parties before elections.
The statement was made in reference to both Nath and Scindia pushing for different leaders to have a say in the selection of the new state chief for the Congress.
