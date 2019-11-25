Jyotiraditya Scindia Drops Congress Links from Twitter Bio, Goes for ‘Public Servant, Cricket Enthusiast’

Bhopal: After consistently being sidelined from the internal affairs of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia Monday shed off his party name and changed his Twitter bio to a “public servant and cricket enthusiast”, fueling fresh speculations over the political tensions brewing within the party.

Scindia, while making this change, has consciously avoided establishing his links with the Congress, giving no indication that he is either a part of the party or the Madhya Pradesh government which is led by Kamal Nath.

This is not the first time the disgruntled leader has tried to symbolically distance himself from the grand old party in the face of differences. Earlier, he altered his Twitter bio to identify himself as a “former MP from Guna and a former union minister,” while mentioning the portfolios he held under various UPA governments.

However, the recent change comes close on the heels of an intense ongoing tussle within the Congress unit of the state, where camps belonging to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh are calling the shots and Scindia is apparently feeling sidelined.

For the past few months, Scindia was seen as a front runner for the post of PCC chief but due to a lack of consensus, the party eventually put the appointment on the back burner.

His stature as a leader was dented considerably after the Congress registered a shocking defeat in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year setting a chain of events that culminated into Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as the party president, leaving young guns like Scindia lost and clueless.

Tensions also flared up recently, when the senior leader questioned his own government by casting aspersions on the contentious farm loan waiver scheme.

The Congress, in an attempt to placate him, had recently appointed the former MP in-charge of Maharashtra ahead of assembly polls. However, the Scindia family scion chose to concentrate on his home turf of Gwalior and Chambal region instead.

Political observers opine that Scindia’s subtle way of expressing his anguish and disappointment towards his own party is fresh and unique as the leader has refrained from expressing his displeasure in the past when he was suddenly pushed out of the race for chief minister in MP in 2018.

Speaking about the situation, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “Scindia is a senior and respectable leader of the Congress and such minor issues should not be blown out of proportion.” Refraining from making any further comments, Gupta added that the leader himself “could shed light on the change in his Twitter status.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said that by changing his twitter bio Scindia has actually summed up the recent state of affairs in his party regarding him.

With the Twitter bio of Scindia changing, speculations are rife on whether Scindia has finally decided to divorce the Congress -- that seems to have denied him his due -- and switch sides to the BJP. "Scindia has been ignored in the Congress for long, but I have no knowledge if he is joining the the saffron party," said Kailash Vijayavargiya.

