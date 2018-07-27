Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back at Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan For 'Maharaja' Jibe

Miffed over the constant 'Maharaja' jibes aimed at him by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress MP and Scindia family scion Jyotiraditya wondered why the CM was not using the same honorific for Vijaya Raje Scindia, who was one of the founder members of the ruling BJP and happens to be Jyotiraditya'S grandmother.In an exclusive interview to News18, the Congress Campaign Committee chief in the state chose to respond to CM Shivraj’s repeated assaults on his royal background.“He (Shivraj) often hurls abuses at me by addressing me as Raja-Maharaja and at times he claims it was a fight between the backward classes and Raja-Maharaja,” said Scindia.The reverence with which CM Chouhan addresses Vijaya Raje Scindia shows his double standards, alleged Jyotiraditya.“It’s however an old habit of the BJP leaders,” he said.CM Shivraj had on Thursday alleged whether Raja-Maharajas think they could say anything about him and his family just because he belonged to a humble background and is an OBC leader.Chouhan accused Scindia's close aide, a Congress MLA, of exhibiting unruly behavior in front of a union minister during a public function in Guna. The MLA was upset over exclusion of Scindia from the function.“The fact was that they had asked the Gwalior ‘Maharaj’ whether he would attend the function which he had denied,” claimed Chouhan.The CM maintained that Jyotiraditya was sent an invitation for the event.Meanwhile in Delhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari apologised to Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha after the Congress MP raised the matter of the Madhya Pradesh government dropping his name from a plaque and invitations meant for inauguration of a highway in his Guna constituency.