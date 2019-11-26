Jyotiraditya Scindia Not Alone, Another MP Leader Had Created Flutter with Twitter Bio

Bhopal: Amid riveting political drama in neighbouring Maharashtra where loyalties of legislators were being questioned, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia altering his Twitter bio with no mention of his party in the fresh one has sent ripples in politics in Madhya Pradesh.

The Scindia family scion, however, is not alone to have made a statement through his Twitter bio. Last year, Shivraj Singh Chouhan after losing power to Congress in assembly polls had edited his bio on the micro blogging website.

From Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he had switched to Common Man of MP, abbreviation of which still ended up as CM of MP. This was done with an apparent intent that though he lost but still was a grounded politician.

Later he had himself clarified this saying he was born in MP and would die in the state but won’t go anywhere else.

In fact, several Congress leaders too had raised this instance when BJP leaders had raked up Scindia’s issue on Monday claiming he was anguished of being overlooked in the party for long.

To add, Scindia had recently altered his Twitter bio replacing former MP and former union minister with public servant and cricket enthusiast and this triggered rumours whether the senior leaders has decided to disassociate self from the grand old party.

In between, unfounded rumours also making rounds that 20 MLAs linked with Scindia’s camp were missing in Madhya Pradesh. However, later it turned out to be a baseless report.

Meanwhile, Scindia himself had rubbished the speculations triggered by his Twitter bio with another tweet in which he said, “Ridiculous commotion over a Twitter profile change done almost a month ago.” He also rejected rumours of him meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently.

Meanwhile, many believe that Scindia’s subtle attack on his party could be well timed as three Rajya Sabha seats held by Digvijaya Singh, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha are going vacant in April 2020 and Scindia would be more than interested to claim one.

Going by the numbers of Congress MLAs, the party could get Rajya Sabha seats.

With the happenings in recent past, it’s quite evident that Scindia is quite eager to return to thick of things in Madhya Pradesh. He publicly had in the past claimed in Gwalior–Chambal region that his hands were tied and his voice wasn’t heard.

Several of his loyalists had openly lobbied for him to become the next PCC chief. But fearing an internal upheaval, the party had postponed the decision.

