Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Not Invited' at Function in His Constituency, Congress MLA Says Pushed Off Stage for Raising Issue

Congress on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in of disrespecting Jyotiraditya Scindia by not inviting him to a function in his parliamentary constituency.The event, jointly hosted by NHAI and the Madhya Pradesh government, was chaired by union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.Congress MLA Mahendra Singh Sisodia, who was present at the event, alleged he pushed off stage when he registered a protest in front of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.“During the function, I approached union minister Nitn Gadkari and informed him about our MP not being invited, which is against the protocol,” the Bamori lawmaker told News18.The Congress also alleged that the invite and the advertisements of the programme concerned had no mention of Scindia.The foundation of several projects related to a National Highway were laid, which according to Congress, were sanctioned in 2012 during UPA rule and with special efforts from the local MP.According to Sisodia, CM Chouhan asked him to take up the matter with district collector and when he refused, PWD minister Rampal Singh intervened, and said that Scindia was given an invite.Sisodia, however, termed the BJP’s assertion a lie.“I made an announcement calling for a boycott of the function as it insulted the MP. In no time, some security men surrounded me and pushed me away from the stage,” Sisodia said.Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chatirvedi, too, accused BJP of conspiring against the Guna MP by not inviting him in his own constituency and refuted BJPs claims.The BJP, meanwhile, claimed that invites of the function were sent to public representatives in accordance with the protocol.“The invitations were sent as per the protocol and that included two Congress MLAs of the region,” BJP chief spokesperson Dipak Vijayvargiya said.Refering to the incident at the function, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal, said, “The MLA was subjected to the said treatment due to his improper behavior at public function.”He further accused the Congress of politicising every small incident ahead of the assembly elections.