Hours After Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns as Congress General Secretary Amid Turmoil in Party Leadership

The development comes as the Congress top brass is looking for a leader to step into the shoes of Rahul Gandhi, who recently resigned as Congress president.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
Hours After Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns as Congress General Secretary Amid Turmoil in Party Leadership
File photo of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI)
New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned as general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), taking accountability of election rout.

Clarifying on the day of his resignation, the former MP said, "I haven't resigned today. I had submitted my resignation to the Congress president Rahul Gandhi." However, the information came to light after the leader's tweet on Sunday.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as general secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," he said, adding that he has asked Gandhi to accept his papers.

The development comes as the Congress top brass is looking for a leader to step into the shoes of Rahul Gandhi, who recently resigned as Congress president.

Gandhi resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora announced his resignation from the post and said he was looking forward to play a role at the national level to help stabilise the party.

