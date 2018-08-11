Jyotiraditya Scindia Spotted With 'Nimbu-Mirchi' Garland, BJP Calls Him 'Superstitious'

Weeks after Madhya Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia was severely criticized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for throwing away a vermilion-smeared coconut offered to him, he was attacked again on Saturday for wearing a ‘nimbu-mirchi’ garland around his neck in Mandsaur.Pictures of the roadshow on Friday went viral a day later and invited a lot of criticism for the Congress leader.Scindia was in Mandsaur for election campaigning when he was seen with the garland, presumably offered by a fellow Congress leader.According to some beliefs, lemon and chillis are supposed to ward off evil forces and negativity around a person.Attacking Scindia over the “superstitious” accessory on him, BJP spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia said, “At present, the Congress is using nimbu-mirchi and once the Shivraj magic comes into play, they might as well need to seek help from witchcraft experts.”During Friday’s event, Scindia unveiled a statue of late Abhishek Patidar who died during the Mandsaur police firing a few years ago.Recently, Scindia was faced with a lot of flak after he had tossed away a coconut out of his SUV as he was traveling towards Panna. A Congress supporter had stopped his convoy and handed him a coconut smeared in vermilion.As his convoy moved forward, Scindia threw away the coconut, however, his close aides later claimed that their leader was averse to the idea of throwing it, but those present with him asked Scindia to do so suspecting something evil behind the vermilion-smeared coconut.The BJP had criticized Scindia, by calling him superstitious and accused him of disrespecting Hindu tradition.